Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $2,415,168.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %
AMZN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. 22,378,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,082,824. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,126,000 after buying an additional 170,502 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,627,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 117,817 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.