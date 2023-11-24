Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $2,415,168.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMZN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. 22,378,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,082,824. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,126,000 after buying an additional 170,502 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,627,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 117,817 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

