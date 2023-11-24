Analyzing Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Universal Energy alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.47, suggesting that its share price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources $2.13 billion 4.77 $515.04 million $0.91 14.44

This table compares Universal Energy and Permian Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Energy and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources 11.02% 12.03% 7.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Energy and Permian Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources 0 2 12 0 2.86

Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Universal Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.