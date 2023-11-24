Analyzing Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snail and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $74.44 million 0.63 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Oracle $50.96 billion 6.24 $8.50 billion $3.36 34.56

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Snail.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -17.23% -163.52% -12.63% Oracle 18.40% -3,631.39% 8.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Snail and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 78.1% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Snail and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oracle 0 11 15 0 2.58

Snail presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 603.13%. Oracle has a consensus target price of $124.23, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snail is more favorable than Oracle.

Summary

Oracle beats Snail on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

