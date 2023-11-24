Ann Fandozzi Sells 238,368 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $62.89. 328,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,417. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RB Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $587,759,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

