Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $316,652.42

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $316,652.42 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 68.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004342 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

