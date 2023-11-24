AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,743,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,046,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,222,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,046. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

