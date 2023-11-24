ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Up 7.4%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

