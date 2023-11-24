ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 56,000 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $800,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,650,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,875,187.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,403 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $323,195.43.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 12,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

