ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.81

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 47562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

