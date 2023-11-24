Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Down 2.4%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

