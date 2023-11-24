AXQ Capital LP Makes New $391,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 839,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

