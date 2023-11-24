B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

B2Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 152.0% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

