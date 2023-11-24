Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Banco Macro has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $28.07.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.4262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.51%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

