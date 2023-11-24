Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.39 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Baozun Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Baozun stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 138,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1,700.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Baozun by 30.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 151,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

