BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.10

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €29.10 ($31.98) and last traded at €29.65 ($32.58), with a volume of 10312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.60 ($32.53).
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.24 and a 200-day moving average of €34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.
