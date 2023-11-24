Beldex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.06 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $298.64 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.71 or 0.05502294 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00055388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,728,148 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,988,148 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

