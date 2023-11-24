Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.32

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.72. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 8,403 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

