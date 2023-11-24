Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.22

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 3389310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Benton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.