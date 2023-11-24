Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 685.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.94. 279,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.