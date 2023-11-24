Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $15.15 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $265.26 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.15 or 0.00039966 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026955 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

