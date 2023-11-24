BitShares Market Capitalization Achieves $31.97 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $808,465.43 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001715 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

