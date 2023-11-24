Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.60 million. Analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

