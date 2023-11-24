BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $21,860.00 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $21,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,958,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,196,721.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,888 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $72,737.28.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,821 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $124,829.76.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,563 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,272.68.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $5,080.00.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BFZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the period.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

