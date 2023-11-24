BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,337,979.24 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,979.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,218,548 shares in the company, valued at $179,368,284.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,475,832.40.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,401.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $928,363.44.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,734. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.