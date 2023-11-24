BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 124,233 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.80 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,415.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,868,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 191,378,924.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.86 per share, for a total transaction of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.74 per share, for a total transaction of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.63 per share, for a total transaction of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,685. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 17.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.23.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

