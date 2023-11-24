BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 52,162 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.93.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
