BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 52,162 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

