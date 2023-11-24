BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.72

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.72 and traded as low as C$12.26. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

BMTC Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$410.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.52.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of C$169.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.1673152 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

