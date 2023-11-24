BNB One Day Volume Reaches $707.84 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $35.28 billion and approximately $707.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $232.59 or 0.00615500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,676 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,770.57261303. The last known price of BNB is 235.07449039 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1784 active market(s) with $710,834,714.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

