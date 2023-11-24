BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DCF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
