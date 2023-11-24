BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DCF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

