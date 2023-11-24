BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 21st

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

