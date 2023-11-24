BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 21st

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
