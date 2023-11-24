BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Purchases $73,057.60 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $73,057.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $55,686.18.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF remained flat at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,339. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 789,742 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

