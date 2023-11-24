Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 506 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QSR stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $69.16. 842,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

