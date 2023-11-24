Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $1,978,957,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

EE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,800. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.