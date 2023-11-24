Bokf Na Sells 143 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bokf Na cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. 65,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,284. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

