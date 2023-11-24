Brian Ferdinand Sells 38,277 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHGet Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand sold 38,277 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $195,212.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,430,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,696,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Ferdinand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 13th, Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00.
  • On Friday, September 1st, Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUXH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,993. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $182.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LUXH. Maxim Group raised their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading raised their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

