Brian Ferdinand Sells 38,277 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand sold 38,277 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $195,212.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,430,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,696,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Ferdinand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUXH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,993. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $182.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUXH. Maxim Group raised their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading raised their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

