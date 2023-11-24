Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 200,981 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $57,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $130,228,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 2,133,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.