Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 292,107 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $86,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650,918. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

