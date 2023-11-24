Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $53,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.34. The stock had a trading volume of 752,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

