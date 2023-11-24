Bridgewater Associates LP Has $37.66 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Kellanova worth $37,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 567,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,030. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

