Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 447,960 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,960 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $157,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,438. The company has a market capitalization of $258.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

