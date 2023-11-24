Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.48% of MarketAxess worth $47,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,623. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.06.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.