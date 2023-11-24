Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 271,612 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,612 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $39,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 301,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,638. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

