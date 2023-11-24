Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock Position Increased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 768,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.05 on Friday, hitting 14.60. 28,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,157. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 17.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.95.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%.

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.