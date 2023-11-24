Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $310.89 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.78 billion and $310.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.12 or 0.05521847 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00056566 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016436 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023915 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012440 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002058 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,292,600,088 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
