Cardano Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion and $353.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.15 or 0.05523965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00055671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,291,830,755 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.