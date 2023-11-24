CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $38.07 million and $3.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,824.69 or 1.00169343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003943 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04604563 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,673,452.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

