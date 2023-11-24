Celestia (TIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $818.64 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00014765 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $818.64 million and approximately $160.95 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,005,260,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,303,802 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,005,041,095.890393 with 146,084,623.640393 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.58104489 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $132,082,926.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

