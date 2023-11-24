Celo Dollar Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $36.77 million and approximately $600,191.58 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,557,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

