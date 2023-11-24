Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.97

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 18189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 26.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

