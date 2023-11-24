Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 28th

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 28th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 28th.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

CMND remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. 980,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,933. Clearmind Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMND. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

