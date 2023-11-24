Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 28th

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 28th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 28th.
Clearmind Medicine Price Performance
CMND remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. 980,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,933. Clearmind Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Clearmind Medicine Company Profile
Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.
